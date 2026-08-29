New Trier football blanks Waubonsie Valley to remain unbeaten

With much anticipation, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors are set to kick off their home schedule on their brand new field at Dick Kerner Stadium. The Warriors play host to the New Trier Trevians, who are led by Purdue-commit Jackie Ryder at quarterback. After a loss to Hinsdale Central in week one, Waubonsie Valley hopes to break in their new turf with a big statement victory. New Trier is looking for a second straight win over a DVC opponent after topping Naperville North in week one. The Trevians continued their strong start to the season, blanking Waubonsie by a 35-0 score to remain unbeaten after two weeks of play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jackie Ryder gets New Trier on track early

Midway through the first quarter. Jackie Ryder throws a screen pass to Paul Liang with a couple of good blocks. He’s able to get around the edge and beats the defense to the pylon for the score. The Trevians strike first for a 7-0 lead.

Now in the second quarter, New Trier is working from its own 30-yard line. Ryder drops back and launches a pass deep downfield, hitting John Baxter in stride. He’s brought down inside the ten after the gain of sixty. Moments later, Jackie Ryder finishes the job with a QB sneak. The Trevians are up 14-0 with eight minutes left in the half.

Later in the quarter, New Trier is in the red zone again. This time, Ryder throws a swing pass to Throy Nightingale Jr with some open field in front of him, and he punches it in. It’s now 21-0 Trevians.

The Warriors steal some momentum before halftime

With about a minute left in the half, the Trevians are looking for more. Ryder feels some pressure and escapes to his left. He sets his feet and throws for the end zone, but Josiah Griffin is there for the interception. He brings this one back out past the 20-yard line, ending New Trier’s threat before the half. A much-needed stop to keep the Warriors alive, but the deficit remains 21-0 at the break.

Now in the third quarter, New Trier is in possession once again. Ryder drops back, and he’s looking long again for John Baxter, and the duo connects on another deep ball. The touchdown strike extends the Trevian lead to 35-0 with less than two minutes left in the third.

Trevians control both sides of the ball

In the fourth quarter, Waubonsie Valley is looking for a spark. Nolan Alberson steps up and tosses it to Abriel Epting, who makes a couple of defenders miss before advancing inside the 20. However, the Trevian defense prevents the Warriors from finding the end zone. New Trier goes on to win this one 35-0, improving to 2-0 on the young season while Waubonsie drops to 0-2.

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