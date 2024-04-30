New Trier girls soccer wins sixth Ed Watson Naperville Invite Championship

We have the Ed Watson Naperville Invite Championship between New Trier girls soccer and Benet Academy. The Trevians enter on a seven-match unbeaten streak after knocking out Hinsdale Central 2-0 in the semifinals. The Redwings are on a 10-match winning streak and took care of St. Charles East 3-1 in the previous round. Benet looks to win its first Naperville Invite, while New Trier hopes to win its sixth, with the last won in 2017. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

New Trier girls soccer scores in the first five minutes

Five minutes in, the Trevians have possession. Josie Noble connects with Sybil Evans, who takes one touch and fires one from miles out for the goal. Just like that, New Trier leads 1-0.

The Redwings look to respond as Audrey Eiseman plays a beautifully weighted ball to Rania Fikri. She beats out the defender and goes for a goal, but her shot goes wide.

New Trier comes close to doubling their lead as Charlotte Dellin finds Addy Randall and her shot gets saved by Kate Grubish.

Benet Academy and New Trier create chances to close the first half

Redwing Annie Fitzgerald sends the ball to Ivana Vukas, who shoots, but New Trier goalkeeper Annie Fowler somehow gets a hand to it for the save.

Randall takes this one for the Trevians, and she looks to create something out of nothing on the right wing. She gets open and sends one to the far post, but it goes wide. New Trier takes a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Redwings keep pushing to tie up the Naperville Invite

It’s a corner-kick opportunity for the Trevians as Evans crosses it in, but Grubish is there to catch it.

The Redwings keep pushing for an equalizer. Eiseman challenges a defender and finds Megan Bergman who puts a little bend on the shot, but it’s grabbed Fowler to keep New Trier ahead.

The Trevians push for another goal as Randall sends a high-arcing cross into the box. Jaime Elias connects on a header, but Grubish makes the big save for the Redwings.

Randall leads the attack for New Trier, and she decides to take this herself, but her shot sails wide.

Time is running out for Benet as Johnna Caliendo crosses it back post to Vukas, but she can’t get to it.

New Trier girls soccer takes down Benet to win sixth Ed Watson Naperville Invite Championship

New Trier holds on for a narrow 1-0 win against Benet Academy, extending their unbeaten streak to eight matches. The Trevians win the Ed Watson Naperville Invite for a sixth time.