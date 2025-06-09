Nikolas Schaefer lays out for a sliding catch in extra innings for Benet Baseball

Benet Academy took on Burlington Central in the Sectional Semis, and outfielder Nikolas Schaefer helped the Redwings to victory. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Nikolas Schaefer lays out for a great catch for Benet Academy Baseball

In extra innings, the game is still scoreless, and a Burlington player smacks one out to center. Schaefer tracks it down and lays out for a great snag! If that ball gets past him, Burlington could have scored!

Let’s see this one again, as this catch helps Benet walk it off in the ninth inning. The Redwings are in the SuperSectionals for the first time since 2017.

