Niles Notre Dame football narrowly escapes Benet Academy on Homecoming

The Redwings were searching for a win on home turf; however, Niles had another thought.

At long last, Benet Academy first-year head coach James White makes his home debut with a homecoming meeting between the Redwings and Niles Notre Dame at Benedictine. The Dons come into tonight’s contest with spirits high after a shutout win against Saint Viator and seek a similar result by spoiling the Redwings’ home opener with a victory. The Redwings are hoping to improve to 3-1 on the young season after holding on to a 17-14 win over Leo a week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Niles Notre Dame sets the tone

The Dons’ offense starts fast as quarterback Erick Cooper connects with wide receiver Peter Panaglotopoulos, securing the game’s opening touchdown as they lead 7-3 late in the first quarter.

In the second, the Dons offense keeps flowing as Panaglotopoulos picks up another big gain. The drive is capped off with a rushing touchdown from Christopher Love. Notre Dame leads 14-3 with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

The Redwing offense marches down the field and faces a third down in the red zone. Quarterback Alex Mitchell looks for the end zone; however, the pass is too high. The Redwings come up short but don’t turn out empty-handed as they get points off another field goal from Michael Conway. The Redwings trail 17-6 at the end of the first half.

To open the third, the Dons offense picks up where they left off as Panaglotopoulos makes a nice run after the catch, staying strong through the contact to keep the chains moving. The drive ends with another rushing touchdown for the visitors; this time it’s Deonte Macon for the score. Notre Dame leads 24-6 with five minutes remaining in the third, with the Redwing hopes dwindling.

Benet faces a fourth down, and Mitchell connects with wideout Giovanni Sanderlin for the big catch and conversion. The Redwing offense responds to Sanderlin’s catch as Zachary Ihde secures the Redwings’ first touchdown of the evening. Benet trails 12-24 after a missed PAT.

The Redwing defense creates a surge in momentum in the next series as Donovan Wells punches the ball out and Hawke Lawler makes the recovery.

The Dons spoil the Homecoming party

The offense responds well to the opportunity as on the next series, Mitchell connects with Luca Diomede and secures the touchdown; In a blink, it’s a brand new ball game as Benet trails 24-19 with less than three minutes remaining in the third.

Benet’s defense seems to have found its groove, as punching out the ball proves to be the key as the defense forces another Notre Dame fumble with Ronan Devine knocking the ball loose. The Redwings take over as the clock flips to the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame gets the ball back and starts to milk the clock as much as they can until they reach the red zone. Cooper connects with Danny Gallagher for another touchdown to put the Dons up 30-19 with time becoming a factor.

The Redwings end up securing one final touchdown as Mitchell connects with Sanderlin in the end zone to bring the team back within a score. However, despite the second-half comeback, Notre Dame is able to run out the clock and hang on for the narrow 30-25 victory. Benet Academy remains at home as they take on Loyola Academy next Saturday afternoon.

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