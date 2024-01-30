Aurora’s Paramount Theatre to premiere Frozen, Waitress on regional stage as part of its 2024-25 season

The Paramount Theatre will be bringing the regional premiere of two musicals to Aurora as part of its 2024-25 Broadway Series: Frozen and Waitress.

Regional premiere for two shows, within Paramount four-show series

Frozen will run from October 30, 2024 through January 19, 2025, as the holiday show, bringing the Disney musical and magical fable about Elsa, Anna, and friends to the Paramount stage, at 23 E. Galena Ave.

Waitress, a story about a pregnant pie maker with heart, set to the music and lyrics of Sara Bareilles, will follow, running from February 12, 2025, to March 30, 2025.

The two other shows in the lineup will be The Full Monty, which starts the four-show series on Aug. 21, 2024, running through Oct. 6, and Cats, which will cap off the series, debuting on April 30, 2025, and closing on June 15.

The Full Monty follows the tale of blue-collar workers who plan a strip show to help pay the bills. And Cats, as per its name, focuses on the adventures of a set of felines, based on the poems of T.S. Eliot.

“Along with the dazzling production values you’ve come to expect from every Paramount show, there’s again, something for everyone in our 13th season of our Broadway Series including the two Regional Premieres of Disney’s Frozen and Grammy Award-winner Sarah Bareilles’ Waitress,” said Paramount Theatre Artistic Director Jim Corti in a news release.

BOLD Series features three shows on Copley Theatre stage

Paramount also announced its three-show BOLD Series, which will take place at its 165-seat Copley Theatre, at 8 E. Galena Blvd.

That line-up will start with Peter and the Starcatcher, a prequel to the story of Peter Pan. Show dates will be July 24 through Sept. 1.

Next up will be An Act of God, as the Almighty takes the stage to rewrite the Ten Commandments. Show dates will be Oct. 2 through Nov. 10.

The final show in the series will be The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, a musical set amidst a spelling competition. That show will run March 12, 2025, through April 2, 2025.

A new theater coming to Paramount’s line-up

New this year to Paramount is the addition of the Stolp Island Theatre. Construction is currently underway for the new space at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in Aurora, with plans for an opening in July.

The first show tapped to take the stage at the 98-seat theater is Million Dollar Quartet, which features a look at one night in the 50’s when four music legends came together to record an album: Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley.

Ticket sales for Paramount shows

Current subscribers will get first dibs on the tickets to the new Broadway Series, with renewals starting Feb. 5. New subscribers can also sign up then to get in line for the next set of seats once previous subscribers get theirs.

Single tickets to the Broadway Series shows go on sale Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

BOLD Series ticket renewals also start February 5. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet will go on sale to subscribers first, starting April 1, then opening up to the general public April 15. Full ticket information is available on the Paramount Theatre website.

