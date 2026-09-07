On The Record – Metea Valley Girls Volleyball

In this week’s On the Record, we asked: “What is Metea Girls Volleyball’s record for wins in a season?”

Is it 37, 40, or 42?

50 percent of you got it right, with the correct guess of 40!

The Mustangs amassed a record of 40 wins and 2 losses in the 2021-2022 season. That year, the black and gold made program history, winning their first and only state title.

Watch for upcoming On the Record questions on our Facebook and Instagram stories @NCTV17.

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