Oswego baseball blanks Neuqua Valley to take home a regional title

Oswego baseball shuts out the Neuqua Valley Wildcats on the road in a 3-0 win to take home a regional championship.

It is a beautiful Saturday morning at Neuqua Valley High School for the regional final. The Wildcats are the away team against the Oswego Panthers.

Oswego gets on the board first

We start things off in the first inning with Josh Wenz hitting a line drive to center field for a single.

In the bottom of the inning, Ethan Valles with a double on a line drive to left. Cade Duffin scores and Valles gets to second base for an RBI double. Oswego baseball strikes first.

Moving to the third, Matt Knapczyk strikes out swinging against pitcher Noah Mottet.

Big defensive plays on both sides

Tommy Kuban is at the plate and he’s able to drive this ball to left field, which is good for a single.

Bottom three, Wade Menard hits a fly ball to left and Paul Feret jumps up to make a great catch for the out.

Top of the fifth, Kuban trying to get Neuqua on the board, but he lines into a double play as Trey Hernandez makes the catch then throws to Ethan Valles at second.

Chase Gerwig’s inside-the-park home run seals it

Bottom of the inning, Chase Gerwig hits a line drive to right. Peter Pipikios can’t make the play and Gerwig keeps on running, making it all the way home for an inside-the-park home run. Panthers extend their lead to 3-0.

Now in the sixth, Mike Langan trying to get the offense going as he rips a line drive into left field. However, his indecision on the way to second costs him as Ethan Valles throws him out. Oswego shuts out Neuqua 3-0 to take home a regional title. With the loss, the season is over for the Wildcats.

