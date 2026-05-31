Oswego boys volleyball gets past Benet in the regional semis

We’re at Joliet West for the boys volleyball regional semifinal, with number eight seed Oswego taking on ninth-seeded Benet Academy. The Redwings are coming off a two-set victory against Joliet West in the quarterfinals. The winner of this match will advance to play Glenbard West in the regional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Trading points in the early going

The Redwings look to strike first off the serve from Oswego’s Drew Yavorski, the red and white counter appropriately. Yavorski, Dakari Judon, and Yimi Rojas team up to strike back, but Benet’s Luke Mitra and Vincent Cabay get the spike for the first tally.

The Panthers have the serve, Yimi Rojas sends it over, Redwing senior Aras Suopys digs it back in response, but the orange and blue trifecta of Drew Yavorski, Jared Woods, Greyson Covay proves to be successful.

Oswego continues their momentum, Benet’s Juan Betancourt serves it, Oswego’s Drew Yavorski, Brady Travis find Greyson Covay again, and Covay gets another point for Oswego.

The tug of war continues. After a few more tallies, the Redwings call up senior Lukas Carlsen, who spikes it into the open floor! We are tied at 6.

Later on in set one, Oswego’s Jared Woods and Benet’s Aras Suopys go toe-to-toe. Luke Mitra and Quinn Robinson get hold of it before Oswego’s Jared Woods and Drew Yavorski team up to send a return over the net. To close out the point, Benet’s Luke Mitra nicely sets up Vincent Cabay for the kill.

The Panthers lead 16-14 when Oswego’s Breckin Trader has the serve. Benet’s Zachary Lange is able to get one foot on it, but Oswego again has a trifecta, this time it’s Greyson Covay and Brady Travis, who assists Drew Yavorski’s kill.

Benet’s Benjamin Schriedel has the serve, Oswego’s Drew Yavorski sets it to Jared Woods, Woods sends it right back to Yavorski, who pounds it over. The Panthers now lead by four.

Oswego squeaks out set one

Benet’s Vincent Cabay is at the helm with the serve; the strike goes unanswered on Oswego’s end, and Cabay gets the ace as the Redwings pull within one.

The nail-biting set continues, Benet has the serve, Oswego’s Drew Yavorski finds Brady Travis, and Greyson Covay powers up. But he smashes it out of bounds, and the Redwings are awarded the point; we are all tied up at 23.

As set one winds down, the Panthers keep their eye on the prize of set point. Benet’s Quinn Robinson digs the ball to Lukas Carlsen, who punches it over. On the receiving end are Oswego’s Brady Travis and Greyson Covay, who gently tap it over the net and to the open floor. Oswego gets set point and takes set one, with a score of 25-23.

Benet’s Lukas Carlsen high jumps for the smash, Oswego’s Drew Yavorski, Jared Woods, and Greyson Covay try to counter. But Benet’s Quinn Robinson gets the block and denies the Panthers attempt, we are tied at two early on in the second set.

A few minutes later, and Redwing Quinn Robinson’s string of luck continues, this time on the serving side, he’s got the laser serve and an ace for Benet.

Panthers pull away to win in two sets

Later on in set 2, Benet begins to run out of gas. Oswego’s Drew Yavorski serves, Benet’s Vincent Cabay tries to counter, but he is denied by the Panthers’ dynamic duo of Dakari Judon and Ryan Kuhn.

The red and white respond to Drew Yavorski’s serve, but the Panther momentum continues with Jared Woods finding Greyson Covay, Covay spikes a kill over, and Benet can barely get a hand on it. The Redwings trail by seven.

It’s late in set two, and Benet looks for any sign of light. Juan Betancourt has the serve, but Oswego’s Brady Travis and Breckin Trader respond. Trader gets the kill and the match point. Oswego takes the second set, 25-16.

Oswego advances to the regional final and will take on the number one seed Glenbard West on Thursday night, while the Benet season comes to a close.