Oswego East baseball wins program’s first-ever regional title over Waubonsie Valley

It's a beautiful Saturday morning for a regional baseball final at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors look to continue their post-season run against Oswego East.

Oswego East strikes in the first inning

Leading off in the bottom of the 1st for Oswego East is Cody Haynes who hits a bouncer for the single.

Batting next for the Wolves is Mike Polubinski who hits a shot down the third baseline bringing home Haynes for the opening run.

The Warriors tie the game in the second

Up to bat for the Warriors in the second is Ben Ford who cranks one deep into center field. The ball is dropped as Ford sprints to third base.

Next up to bat is Tanner Atkins who shows bunt. Meanwhile, Ben Ford gets himself stuck in a rundown, he makes it back to third base safely but the ump calls interference against Oswego East allowing Ford to come home tying the game at one.

Wolves regain the lead in the fourth inning

Skipping to the fourth inning with Ben Ford batting again, this time hitting into left field causing the Wolves’ defense some issues. Ford picks up his second triple of the game but he would get stranded on third base.

Bottom of the fourth now. Liam Mitchell is at bat as he hits a skipper through the infield. Jackson Petsche scores putting Oswego East up 2-1.

East extends that lead in the fifth inning

Still with the OE bats in the fifth inning. Mike Polubinski hits into centerfield bringing in Dylan Kubek extending the lead to two.

Josh Polubinski batting now as he hits deep into the outfield bringing in his brother to extend that lead to three.

The bats are warming up for the Wolves. This time it’s Andy Lewis who finds the open space, Josh Polubinski scores making it a four-run game.

Warrior bats wake up in the seventh but it’s to late

Top of the seventh now. Jay Keeley starts the Warriors off by picking up a single.

Next up to bat is Connor Seren who also makes contact picking up a base hit.

Hiroshy Wong looks to continue the hitting steak. He hits to Josh Polubinski who throws to first base for the third out.

Oswego East wins the program’s first-ever regional championship over Waubonsie Valley by a score of 5-1.

