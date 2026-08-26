Oswego girls volleyball takes down Waubonsie Valley in home opener

The first week of girls volleyball saw Waubonsie Valley and Oswego tangle in a battle of two teams that won regional titles a season ago. The Panthers fed off the home court advantage by taking a win over the Warriors in straight sets.

The girls volleyball season is back in action with the Oswego Panthers hosting the traveling Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams enter 2026 after winning regional championships last fall. The Panthers finished last season with a 20-18 record and fell in the sectional semis to Joliet West. The Warriors hope to take another step forward after a strong 2025 campaign. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors erase early deficit

The Panthers start fast, already leading 2-1, and seek to add to the scoring total as Sara Gilio and Hannah Herrick add to the point total with a pair of kills, forcing the Warriors into an early timeout, as the home team leads 4-1.

Waubonsie stops the momentum as Ava Edozien picks up a kill and Aislee Morgan picks up an ace to pick up the energy for the Warriors and tighten the score.

Herrick secures another kill for Oswego, setting the tone for the Panther offense for the remainder of the first set

Waubonsie tries to turn the game around after taking another timeout with Belle Black picking up a kill; however, the Warriors trail 11-6 midway through set one

The Warriors don’t back down as Ava Edozien picks up back-to-back aces to cut the lead down to 17-15, forcing the Panthers to take a timeout.

Panthers use early momentum to lock up set one

However, Oswego regains the momentum as Sara Gilio closes out the first set with a kill as the Panthers take it 25-19.

Waubonsie Valley opens the second set strong as Anna Axelsen secures the opening points of the second set with a kill.

Oswego quickly rebounds as Herrick picks up another kill to even things up. Panther, Riley Bell also secures a kill to give the Panthers an 8-7 lead in the early stages of the second set.

Oswego keeps rolling as Amelia Mosley picks up back-to-back aces as the Panthers begin to put their foot on the gas pedal

The Warriors remain composed as the frontline remains strong, securing a defensive stop for a point. Black follows suit with a kill to try to cut the game from getting away from them.

Oswego girls volleyball sweeps both sets for the win

Match point for Oswego and the last opportunity for the Warriors on the rally attempt; however, the Warriors fail to make a return over the net, falling in straight sets to the Panthers by identical 25-19 scores. The Warriors begin tournament play for their next contest as they take on St. Lawrence as part of the Metea Valley Invite.

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