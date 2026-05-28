Oswego softball secures win over Naperville Central in sectional semifinals

Softball playoffs continue as Naperville Central takes on Oswego, the defending 4A state champions, in the sectional semifinals at Yorkville High School. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central takes a nearly lead

Naperville Central enters as the three seed, as they look to continue playing their best ball after wins over Batavia and Plainfield North and a regional title for the first time since 2015. On the flip side, the Panthers enter as the number two seed with wins over Naperville North and Benet Academy. In the regular season, the Redhawks got the 6-5 win over the Panthers in extras.

After a Cali Lenz walk in the top of the first, Central’s Natalie Lau steps to the plate. Lau singles on a bunt while Cali Lenz advances to third.

Lacie Williams is at bat for the Redhawks. Williams strikes out at bat while Panther pitcher Jaelynn Anthony looks to pick off Redhawk Cassidy Leonardo, but is unsuccessful. During the chaos, Cali Lenz steals home plate to get the Redhawks on the board. The Redhawks lead 1-0 going into the second inning.

In the bottom of the second, Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony singles on a line drive towards center field.

Later in the inning, Redhawk pitcher Avery Miller corrals the second out on Panther Kennedy Gengler.

The Redhawk defense keeps another Panther from reaching base as Gianna Ecklund gets the third out on Panther Brynn Broughton.

After back-to-back outs, Redhawk Fiona Brown pummels a deep drive over the fence in right center to give Central a 2-0 lead. However, Oswego appeals to the umpires who meet and determine that Brown missed the second base bag as she rounded the bases. The video looks like she touches the base, but the umpires overturn the home run. A shocking turn of events that takes a run off the board and ends the inning with the Panthers down just 1-0.

Ellalina Mahoney bats for the Panthers. She singles on a hit toward left field as Redhawk Natalie Lau can’t make the tough catch.

Next up for the Panthers is Adalynn Fugitt. Fugitt singles on a bunt while Mahoney advances to second base.

Central pitcher Avery Miller closes out the inning with the strikeout of Panther Betsy Jack. The Redhawks lead 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel.

Oswego comes back for the win

In the top of the fifth, Redhawk Reese Henige singles on a ground ball into center field as Elise Simms advances to second.

Moments later, Panther Jaelynn Anthony gets the out on Gianna Ecklund as she moves Simms and Henige into scoring position with one away.

With Cali Lenz at the plate looking to add to the lead, she scalds a drive to shortstop Kennedy Gengler, who makes the catch and forces Simms at third for the double play—a tough break for the Redhawks and a great play by Oswego to stay within one.

The Panthers build off their momentum in the bottom of the fifth as Panther Adalynn Fugitt triples on a fly ball towards left field as Ellalina Mahoney scores the game-tying run.

Later in the inning, Oswego’s Betsy Jack reaches first on an error at short as Adalynn Fugitt comes home for the orange and blue. Going into the sixth, Oswego leads 2-1.

The Redhawks start off the bottom of the sixth strong as Central’s Cali Lenz races to the wall for the huge catch to get the out on Oswego’s Kennedy Gengler’s deep fly.

Later on, Central’s Lacie Williams secures the final out of the frame on Oswego’s Ellalina Mahoney to switch sides. The Redhawks are down to their final three outs, trailing 2-1 going into the seventh inning.

The Redhawks need a spark after back-to-back outs. Elise Simms keeps their season alive by walking to first base.

Central’s Reese Henige steps to the plate. Henige hits a ground ball back to Jaelynn Anthony on the mound, who tosses it to first to close out the game.

Oswego secures the tough 2-1 win over Naperville Central to advance to the sectional championship to take on Plainfield East. A season to remember comes to an end for the Redhawks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.