Naperville Central flies to softball regional title over Plainfield North

Coming off a narrow win over Batavia in the regional semifinals, Naperville Central softball returns home for more action against Plainfield North. The fifth-seeded Tigers enter off a dominating performance over West Aurora and look to take down the third-seeded Redhawks. The winner of today’s match will win the regional title and advance to the sectional semifinals to play Oswego. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks strike first behind Avery Miller

In the bottom of the first with a pair of runners on base, the Redhawks make their move. Avery Miller hits a grounder that bounces off the third baseman’s glove and into left field. It gives time for Natalie Lau to corner the bases and dash home. Central leads 1-0 after one.

In the top of the second, Miller picks up where she left off on Tuesday. She goes three-for-three on K’s in the half inning, recording strikeouts of Reagan Wojowski, Makayla Conrad, and Sydney Sullivan to retire the side.

Next half inning with a runner on first, Reese Henige hits a short bunt that gets the bases moving. The throw to first is not in time as Henige is safe and advances Elise Simms to second.

After a walk to Cali Lenz loads the bases, Natalie Lau hits a deep flyball to right field that results in an out, but Simms runs safely to home as the Redhawks extend their advantage up 2-0 after the sac fly.

Tigers get on the board

Same score now in the top of the fifth, the Tigers look to get the bats cracking. Sydney Sullivan hits a line drive to deep left field and advances to second for a double to put the Tigers in scoring position.

After Sullivan steals third, Keagon Simmons hits a fly ball to deep left field. The catch is made for the out, but Sullivan takes advantage and scoots on home. The Tigers are on the board and down by one with plenty of game to go.

But Miller prevents further damage as she gets Reagan Novak for another strikeout to put the ball back on Central’s side.

The Redhawks look to get the bats going in the bottom of the fifth, and they do just that. With a runner on second, Fiona Brown hits a shot to left field that advances Cali Lenz to third. Brown takes advantage of a missed throw and gets to second for Central.

Next up to bat is Miller, and she continues her impressive outing with a flyball to right field that drops in for a hit. It’s enough to get Lenz and Brown home for a two-RBI single, as Naperville Central extends its lead up 4-1.

Elise Simms does damage with the glove and the bat

On defense, the Redhawks are on point. Grace Dynes’ bunt is popped in the air and caught by Simms, and she throws to first and gets Bella Nuccio tagged out for an insane double play to shift momentum.

Miller is effective on both sides as she ends the half-inning with a strikeout of Raegan Wojowski as the Redhawks are taking flight at the right time with three outs to go.

With the defense performing well, the offense begins to scoot away. Simms’ strong second half continues as she hits a line drive to deep left field, and over the wall it goes for a solo home run! Central extends the advantage up 5-1.

After a pair of Redhawk singles, Cali Lenz grounds it to second, resulting in a double play, but drives in another Redhawk run from Reese Henige to make it 6-1 Redhawks after six.

Naperville Central wins first regional title since 2015

Then, in the top of the seventh, the game would be decided off the arm of Avery Miller. She records her ninth strikeout of the day, and it’s the nail in the coffin as the Redhawks claim their first regional title since 2015 with a 6-1 win over Plainfield North. The DVC champions advance to the sectional semifinals, where they will play defending state champion, Oswego, at Yorkville High School for the chance to play in the sectional championship game.