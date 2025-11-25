Pat New retires after over 15 years of success with Benet football

“My dream was to be a high school head football coach…” said former Benet Academy football coach Pat New.

After 16 years on the sidelines, Benet Academy head football coach Pat New announced he would be stepping down as leader of the Redwing program. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“I feel like I just started yesterday, and I’m already done, but on the other hand, when I look back to 2010, that does seem like a long time ago. When I look at those players, a lot of them are in their mid-30s now, so I see it both ways,” said New.

From Redwing player to Redwing coach

New is no stranger to Benet as he is a 1987 graduate who attended BA for high school. He played football for the Wings before attending and playing collegiately at Northwestern. That led to assistant coaching stops at OPRF, Benet, Naperville North, and back to Benet in 2008.

He’d serve as assistant coach for two seasons before taking the head coaching reins from Gary Goforth.

“My dream was to be a high school head football coach throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. I was in the business world, had a great career, and loved what I did but “I always wanted to see what it was like just to coach high school football and, so, and so when I was given the opportunity at Benet what a what a great opportunity to work at my alma mater and fulfill my dream of being a coach,” said New.

Outstanding accomplishments while on the sidelines

Coach New and his teams experienced significant success at Benet. An ESCC championship in 2012, playoff appearances in ten seasons, and three trips to the IHSA state semifinals of the Class 7A playoffs in 2012, 2016, and 2017. His players always looked up to their leader as a role model and credited his coaching philosophy with creating a winning culture.

“He always had that competitive fire, and he would be enforcing it on us that this is something that we’re looking for in the competition, and it’s it’s more than just skill and having the football talent, but having that heart and competition is what the coach knew really instilled in us,” said former Benet Academy running back Joe Salvino.

“He was just a leader for me, of course, in the football aspect, but just outside of that, like, seeing him around, seeing him around during the days, just catching up with him, like he was more than a coach to me, said former Benet quarterback Ben Clevinger.

A big name is taking over the program

The Redwings have already announced a new head football coach. Former NFL running back and three-time Super Bowl Champion James White will take over the program next fall.

Although New will be away from the field, he will still be around the Benet hallways, as he will continue teaching history and helping out in the athletic department. While he’ll miss coaching on the sidelines every Friday night in the fall, he’s ready to keep the Benet student athletes moving in the right direction.

“It’s a wonderful school to teach at, we have great students, that’s first and foremost, but then the relationship with the players, the excitement of preparing your team for Friday Night Lights, and the success that we had over the past, all those components were really great. Even just planning practices or getting out there on the grass on a hot Saturday afternoon, little things like that I’ll miss,” said New.