Benet Academy football hires Super Bowl Champion James White as next head coach

Following the retirement of longtime head football coach, Pat New, Benet Academy announced that three-time Super Bowl Champion James White will be the program’s new head coach.

A decorated collegiate and NFL career

After a standout prep career in Florida, White starred at the University of Wisconsin from 2010-2013, helping the Badgers to three Big Ten Championships, rushing for over 4,015 yards and 48 touchdowns in his career.

He was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. White spent all eight of his NFL seasons in New England, playing a key role in three Super Bowl Championship seasons in 2014, 2016, and 2018. He also played in the 2017 Super Bowl where the Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. In Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, White recorded 139 total yards, scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion, helping the Patriots erase a 28-3 deficit en route to an overtime victory.

White is tied for the NFL record for receptions in a playoff game with 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

Starting a coaching career with Illinois connections

After retiring from professional football prior to the 2022 NFL season, White entered the collegiate coaching field in 2024 as the Director of Player Personnel at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

James White has spent the 2025 season as the Assistant Running Backs Coach at the University of Illinois under Bret Bielema, White’s head coach during his time at Wisconsin. The Illini currently hold a 7-3 record and are ranked #21 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Replacing a Redwing legend

At the conclusion of a 3-6 season this fall, Pat New announced his retirement after 16 years as head coach of the Redwing program. Coach New led Benet to three IHSA Class 7A state semifinal appearances during his tenure in 2012, 2016, and 2017. The Wings went 7-4 and advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs in 2024.

James White is not the only former NFL star coaching in the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould is the head coach at St. Viator.