Patrick Bohan Converts a Difficult Goal From Midfield

On this Play of the Week, we got the boys soccer supersectionals with Patrick Bohan converting on a difficult kick. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central boys soccer is looking to make it back to state for the first time in almost a decade. First, the Redhawks have to win the super sectionals against a tough Hinsdale Central team.

Patrick Bohan has a free kick from midfield that bounces in the penalty area, over the head of the Hinsdale Central goalie and into the back of the net. What an insane goal. Somehow able to score on a kick from over 50 years out. A big time play on a big stage.

However, Naperville Central kills off the clock and with that they win the super sectional over Hinsdale Central by a score of 4-3. The Redhawks move on to the state semifinals against Stevenson.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

