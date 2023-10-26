Patrick Bohan’s OT goal leads Naperville Central boys soccer to the sectional championship

Patrick Bohan of Naperville Central was the star in overtime, scoring off a crafty run and a low powerful shot to the far post. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A rainy Wednesday night at Plainfield North High School is the setting for a Sectional Semi-final between the five-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks and the seven-seeded Oswego Panthers. The RedHawks come into the matchup with a 4-3 neutral site record and the Panthers with a 6-2 record.

Both teams missing chances in the final third

Naperville Central’s offense got going from the jump with multiple opportunities in the final third, but nothing seems to be truly testing the Panther goalkeeper early on.

Moments later, Jersaih Avalos has the ball along the left flank and tries to get something on goal, but Redhawk keeper Connor Waite comes off the line to deny any opportunity.

Following Oswego’s chance, Jonathan Stohner gets the free kick for Central. He sends one into the box and the Redhawks show some danger, but Isaias Pasillas is able to secure the ball to keep the game scoreless.

Naperville Central’s corner to the near post gets deflected back out and is crossed back in, but Scherf gets called for offsides, and no shot comes out of it.

Just before the end of the first half, the Redhawk corner gets played to Patrick Bohan at the top of the box. He crosses it in, where the Redhawks have numbers and put on a shot, but they get called for a foul. The Panthers avoid a halftime deficit, as we head into half with a 0-0 scoreline.

No goals through regulation

In the second half, it’s more of Scherf, who hits one from a long way out, but it curves left of the goal.

There aren’t many offensive chances for the Panthers in the second half, and the best opportunity comes here as Michael Moreno’s through ball to Isaac Martinez has too much weight, and Waite, the Redhawk goalkeeper, easily secures possession.

With ten minutes left to play in the second half, Eli Jarrell’s shot was as close as any to breaking the scoreless draw but it just goes over the crossbar. After 80 minutes of regular time play, the scoreline remains 0-0, and we head into overtime to decide a winner.

Patrick Bohan leads Naperville Central to victory

Only a minute and thirty seconds into overtime, Bohan receives the throw in and goes on a solo run, showing off the strength and skills. He rips one from outside the box and strikes it low into the back of left corner of the net. What a goal from the senior, to keep the defending state champions alive in this years tournament.

The Redhawks go on to win the semi final 1-0 and now turn their focus to crosstown rivals Naperville North, in the sectional championship game on Saturday morning.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!