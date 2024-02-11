Plainfield Central girls basketball uses a strong third quarter to beat Metea Valley

Girls basketball postseason play is underway at Metea Valley as the Mustangs host the Wildcats of Plainfield Central. They’ll play to keep their seasons alive, hoping to advance and face number-one seed Bolingbrook on Tuesday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lucy Burk helps give Metea an early lead against Plainfield Central

Metea Valley guard Reese Valha wastes no time setting up Lucy Burk who nails a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game.

The Mustangs continue their early success, now on defense as Kelly Clish gets a steal and throws it ahead to Lucy Burk. Burk has just one defender to beat as she finishes the transition bucket with an and-1. Mustangs up 7-2.

Plainfield Central quickly works their way back in, and guard Mia White drills a deep three to tie it at 8-8.

After an offensive rebound, Central works it around the perimeter as White heaves another three, a hand in the face is no problem as she grabs a 16-10 lead for the Wildcats.

Metea refuses to let the game get out of hand. After working it out of the corner Valha finds Arianna Hammons for a three on the wing to tie it at 19.

Late in the first half, Valha takes control again as she drives in, rises, and hits a tough floater in the lane. Plainfield Central takes a 28-23 lead into the second half.

Plainfield Central girls basketball pulls away in the third

In the third quarter, Plainfield Central starts to shine as Aniela Machalski drives down the right baseline and finishes a shot through contact which draws an and-one.

It’s deja vu as on the ensuing possession Machalski comes down the floor again and goes to the middle of the paint to score off the glass. Plainfield Central leads 37-23 out of nowhere.

Machalski drags a few defenders in the paint which frees up White who steps into another three-pointer. The duo combine for 30 points on the night.

Rebounding has been huge for the Wildcats, Treasure Hopkins gets the offensive board and with no Mustangs around, She puts it up for a 47-25 lead. The Wildcats outscore Metea 21-5 in the 3rd quarter and go on to win, 57-43.