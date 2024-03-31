Plainfield East softball wins a 7-6 slugfest over Neuqua Valley

A week of cold and rain has us moving indoors for some softball at the Go Pro Sports Dome in Joliet. Neuqua Valley comes into its third contest of the season looking for two things, their first win and some runs after scoreless outings against Lincoln Way Central and Downers Grove North. Plainfield East is the opponent and has scored nineteen runs so far this season but is on a two-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Nadia Cassanova gets the bats going for the Wildcats in the first as she bunts and outraces everyone to first base.

Then Krista Waldusky hits one out into right field and that allows Cassanova to score to put Neuqua up 1-0 in the early going.

Plainfield East brings the bats in the third inning

That score remains the same as we hit the third inning and Plainfield East’s Jahaira Malacara also bunts and brings home Natalie Ultrata and this game is tied at 1.

The Bengals keep swinging away in the third as Rhianon McKay gets a hit and Malacara to give Plainfield East a 2-1 lead.

Still in the third and Ultratra who scored the first run continues to sweep through the lineup with a hit that results in two runs crossing the plate and it’s 6-1 Bengals after the top of the third.

The Wildcats need some help, and they get it from Ashley Pape whose hit just lands out of reach and here comes Madysen Wagner to make it a 6-2 deficit.

Wildcat bats catch fire in the fourth

Neuqua takes a page from Plainfield East, and freshman Tegan Spellerberg crushes one far enough out to left field, and coming home are two more Wildcats. This game is tied at 6 after a four-run inning by the Blue and Gold.

In the top of the fifth inning, Giselle Ascencio grounds into a fielder’s choice which results in another Bengal run and they retake the lead 7-6.

Ava Drehs who verbally committed to Crieghton finally cools off the Bengal bats with one of thirteen punchouts in the ball game.

Bengals escape late

Neuqua is down to its final out, and Trista Werner thinks she’s a foul, but the umpire rules it fair. The Bengals get the out and win a slugfest 7-6.

