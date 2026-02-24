Plainfield hockey wins the Illinois West Cup in overtime thriller over the Warriors

The Warriors Hockey Club hosts game three of the Illinois West Cup Championship at All Seasons Ice Arena. The third-seeded Warriors welcome the Plainfield Predators. The Warriors won game one 4-2 before Plainfield forced a game three with a 6-2 win last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors burst out to an early lead

At the start of the game, the Warriors get on the board right away as Max Allman passes to Charlie Rice, who snipes a goal, giving early momentum to the home team.

Less than a minute later, Griffin Bathje backhands a pass to keep the puck in the zone. Michael Jaime swings a slap shot, sending the puck flying to the net, and knocks off the water bottle for a Warriors 2-0 lead.

Jacob Morgan has the puck in hand as he goes for the goal. The shot attempt is blocked, but Michael Chenier, with assistance from Joseph Pijanowski, pokes a rebound that is eventually put into the net by Michael Chenier. Less than five minutes into the game, and the Warriors lead 3-0.

The Predators are desperate to turn the tide when, less than two minutes later, Landen Porter snatches the puck from Warrior Logan White and shoots quickly to put the Predators on the board.

Later in the period, Landon Nied gets the puck, skating alongside Jacob Morgan. Nied passes over to Morgan, who tries to power a shot through the five-hole, but Cian Zielinski of Plainfield traps it for the save.

Plainfield gets back in the game

With less than two minutes remaining in the first, Aiden Eurkaitis from Plainfield makes an easy pass to Ethan Gornick, who shoots a bullet past the Warrior goalie for another goal. In an action-packed opening period, the Warriors hold a 3-2 lead.

The second period is underway as the Warriors look to extend the lead. Morgan goes for the goal, but his attempt gets denied by Zielinski once again.

Michael Chenier continues his big week

The Warriors are still on the attack with Joshua Pijanowski passing to Michael Chenier, who knocks the puck into the net for a 4-2 lead. Ethan Newburg is in on an assist as well.

Ethan Gornick of Plainfield has the puck late in the second. He takes a shot on goal, but his attempt gets denied by Warrior goalie Tyler Bellot, to keep the 4-2 lead heading into the third.

Plainfield gets the third period rolling early as Landen Porter slips a shot from distance through for his second goal of the night, putting Plainfield within one at 4-3 with over 15 minutes remaining.

Less than 90 seconds to play, and the Predators pull their goalie to gain an extra attacker. Plainfield is in a tight spot with Warrior Michael Chenier stealing the puck and looking to clear it, but Logan Huegel blocks the pass and quickly fires the equalizer into the net. Plainfield battles back to even the score at 4-4 as the Illinois West will be decided in overtime.

Plainfield takes the Illinois West in overtime

The Predators waste no time going to work in the extra session. Landon makes a quick pass to Huegel, who seals the deal with this quick shot to break the tie and win the game. The Plainfield Predators are the 2026 Illinois West Cup Champions after a thrilling overtime victory over the Warriors Hockey Club.