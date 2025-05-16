Plainfield North claims girls track and field sectional while Neuqua Valley takes fourth

Girls track and field runs into postseason mode as five of our area schools lace up for the Downers Grove South 3A sectional. Neuqua Valley comes in as the DVC indoor and outdoor champions, while Naperville Central soars in as the two-time defending sectional champions, so let’s get set for new times, PR’s, and punch our tickets to Charleston. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We begin with Naperville North’s Elyse Hoffman on the high jump as she clears 1.57 meters in her final attempt. That is the top height cleared by any competitor as Hoffman ties with six other athletes for a trip to the state meet. Alanna Banks from Downers Grove South is the sectional champion in the event as she cleared the height in the fewest attempts.

Neuqua Valley with significant strides in the field events

In the long jump, Olivia Dalson from Neuqua Valley flies into the sand for a leap of 5.50 meters and takes fourth place in the event and 8th in the triple jump. Up next is teammate Gabi Karvelis, who pumps up the number with a second-place spot in the long and triple jump. Karvelis and Dalson qualify for state in both jumping events. Karen Boakye from Downers South is the long jump champ with a distance of 5.67 meters and the triple jump champion at 11.72 meters.

The Wildcats continue their strong start with Kamila Szczepanik in the pole vault. She clears the pole and lands in 7th place, hitting the state qualifying mark at 3.20 meters. Teammate Sophia Cabrere takes fourth at 3.35 meters as the two will represent the pole vault downstate. Another Downers Grove South Mustang, Kailee Rodeck wins the sectional at 3.80 meters.

In the discuss, Waubonsie’s Kennedi Johnson hits the state mark with a throw of 35.81 meters. Johnson is heading to State for the first time after a third-place finish. Emma Briggs for Benet also takes part in the discuss but comes up short of state with a ninth place toss. Sophia Solecki from Downers Grove North wins the discus for the Trojans.

Naperville Central soars in the relays

The four by one relay shows of flock Redwings, Redhawks, Wildcats, Warriors and Huskies. In the end, it’s Naperville Central’s group of Valenica Ingram, Adeline O’Neill, Kennedi Reed, and Maya Stohner that wins the first heat with a season best time of 48.72 seconds. They take 7th overall and move on to state. Plainfield North and runners Kaiya Bradshaw, Lauren Dellangelo, Aniya Poindexter, Taylor McClain win the relay at 46.86 seconds.

Up next is the longest race with the 3200. Downers Grove South’s Nia Ortega jumps in front, with Benet Academy’s Delilah Helenhouse, Macy Ermitage from Downers Grove North, Neuqua’s Liz Hall, North twins Rianna and Shania Tandon following closely behind. On the final stretch, Ermitage pulls away from everyone to win the two-mile comfortably at 10 minutes and 44 seconds. Ortega, Helenhouse, Hall, and the Tandons finish second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, all hitting the state qualifying time.

To the 800 meters, where Plainfield North’s Lindsey Wenz leads the way as we hit the final lap. Husky Emma Berres, Redhawk Lola Satre Morales and Redwing Keira Jenke keep their pace steady from behind. On the final stretch, Satre-Morales turns on the afterburners, pulls away from the pack, and wins the race at 2 minutes and 12 seconds. Jenke, Berres and Wenz are all heading to state along with Ava Gilley from Downers North. Benet freshman Abigail Morrissey runs well with a seventh place finish

We go to the 4X200 relay as Neuqua’s pack of Lillian Jaglin, Ava Belle, Dalson and Karvelis cruises to a win in the first heat and run fast enough to qualify for state with a time of 1:42.96. Plainfield North takes first overall in the event ahead of qualifiers Bolingbrook and Downers North. Naperville Central is also heading to state with a time of 1:43.79 behind Estella Czech, Valencia Ingram, Maya Stohner, and Adeline O’Neill.

The Tigers receive additional support with Lauren Dellangelo finishing in first place in the 400-meter dash. Naperville North’s Megan Schoenjohn comes in third, but that’s good enough to secure her ticket to state and celebrate with teammates. Alyssa Adeoti from East Auroa finishes in fourth to qualify along with Briyah Beatty from Plainfield East in second.

Hurdles are on for the 300 meters. Hinsdale South’s Kennedy Ruff edges out Benet Academy’s Gaby Brown by a second, but Brown’s runner-up finish gives her the green light for state. Shania Davison from Plainfield Central also qualifies in third.

Plainfield North with a strong finish to win girls track and field sectional

In the mile, Plainfield North’s Marlie and Elsie Czarniewski go one-two while Waubonsie’s Lily Baibak secures the final qualifying spot after her fourth-place finish in the 1600. Elizabeth Hall from Neuqua and Naperville North freshman Georgia Karstens just miss the cut in fifth and sixth.

Plainfield North continues its strong sectional run as Taylor McClain wins the 200-meter dash as teammate Kaiya Bradshaw takes third. Neuqua’s Ava Belle makes the state cut in seventh place.

At the end of the night it’s Plainfield winning the girls’ track and field sectional. Neuqua Valley takes fourth, the highest finish for our area teams in the sectional, and onward we go to the State meet at Eastern Illinois.

Full result are on Athletic.Net

