Plainfield North ends Metea Valley’s season by capturing first ever girls soccer sectional title

Welcome to the girls soccer sectional final featuring defending 3A State champs Metea Valley and the challenger, Plainfield North. A win for the Mustangs puts them a game close to getting back to the state series, while the Tigers are looking to continue their best season in program history as they make their first-ever sectional final appearance.

Tigers are already attacking early on but the Mustang defense reacts and knocks the ball away to prevent a goal.

Tyra King, who scored four goals in the semis against Lockport, takes it the other way and despite Hannah Bukowski making a play, King tries her strike but does not get the much needed curve.

Remember the name Tessa Fagerson

Corner kick time for the Tigers and the ball just bounces off Tessa Fagerson and sneaks it way by inches for the first goal of the game, 1-0 Plainfield North.

Fagerson wants another, but her shot on net goes off the post and Alyssa Gluting saves it.

Don’t you dare count her out. After a couple of moves, Fagerson fires that ball and it goes in beautifully to double up the Mustangs. Tigers roar out to a 2-0 lead.

Mustangs need a response and just like she has all season, Tyra King delivers. Metea gets a quick response to cut the deficit down to 2-1.

Now can the Mustangs tie this game? Tiger goalie Hannah Bukowski says, “No way, I’m not letting that happen.”

As for Fagerson she keeps doing her thing as the Depaul commit puts in another unbelievable shot into the net. Plainfield North takes a 3-1 lead at the break.

Tigers defense with a strong brick wall

In the second half the Mustangs are looking for any type of scoring and Kyliegh Jannisch has a chance but her shot goes wide of the net.

Another chance for the Ponies but the Tiger defense continues to show their fight as they can sense that sectional plaque calling their name.

The defending state champs are no more

Plainfield North is back on the attack and Mia Davis scores another goal and that’s the dagger. For the first time in school history Plainfield North wins the girls soccer sectional championship after a 4-1 win over Metea Valley, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season. The Tigers will take on 2021 state champs O’Fallon the super sectionals.

