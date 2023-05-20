Plainfield North girls soccer dominates the regional final against Waubonsie

Bolingbrook High School is the site for this girls soccer regional final. 10th seeded Waubonsie Valley looks to upset the two seed Plainfield North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A quick start to the game for the Tigers

Starting the game six minutes in with Gabriella Mattio taking a corner. The ball bounces around in the box to Jessica Stewart who finds the back of the net.

North looking for a quick second. Tessa Fagerson spins a defender and has a shot on net that is caught by Meredith Stemm.

12 minutes to go in the half. Mia Davis plays a perfect through ball into the path of Tessa Fagerson who slots the ball into the net putting the Tigers up by two.

Six minutes later Gabriella Mattio gets the ball in the box as she drops it back to Georgia Liapis who passes it into the bottom corner making it 3-0 Plainfield North.

A minute to go now in the half. Gabriella Mattio has the ball downlow as she takes a shot from a tight angle that somehow goes in. Plainfield North goes into the break with a four goal lead.

Plainfield North doesn’t slow down in the second half

North starting the second half with a corner. Sophie Carlos puts in the cross finding Gabriella Mattio whose shot is saved off the line but following up the rebound is Kateyln Haiser putting the Tigers up five.

Plainfield North aren’t slowing down. Gabriella Mattio stands over a freekick that hits the post and deflects off of Stemm and into the net. The Tigers are running away with this one now up six.

Putting the nail in the coffin for Plainfield North is Tessa Fagerson who rips a shot from the top of the D that goes bar down.

Plainfield North dominates the match beating Waubonsie Valley by a score of 7-0. The Tigers will play Naperville North in the sectional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!