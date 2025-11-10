Plainfield North runs to the boys cross country 3A State championship

It’s time for the IHSA boys 3A state cross country championship at Detweiler Park in Peoria. Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley are the two Naperville area schools with full teams competing in this year’s state championship, but Naperville North has a trio of runners making the trip as well. The sun shines on the grass, and the runners take off at the sound of the starter’s pistol. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville-area runners look to keep pace

Along with Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley, Downers Grove North and Downers South, Morton, Hinsdale Central, and Sandburg are among the schools that placed in last week’s sectionals, competing in the state meet along with individual sectional champion Philip Cupial of Downers North.

Underway in mile one, Philip Cupial is the leader while setting the pace. Wildcats Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek are a little ways back in line with other runners. Representing Naperville Central are Manny Najera and Vaughn Scherer. A little behind the front pack is Redhawk Derek Williamson. Aside from the Redhawks, Naperville North’s Jackson Truty and Simon Reckamp are also in the hunt.

Going into mile two, Philip Cupial remains the leader. Running behind the Trojan is Santiago Chavez of Reavis. Rounding out the top 5 runners are Cameron Libby of Lake Zurich, Lane Tech’s Samuel Assefa, and Samuel Hill of St. Charles North. More runners are rounding out in the top 30, which includes Jesse Gudauskas and Grayson Meek.

Philip Cupial is the individual champion

At the end of the race, it’s Philip Cupial of Downers Grove North who claims the 3A individual race win with a new PR time of 14:03. Cameron Libby of Lake Zurich finishes in 2nd place with a time of 14:07, along with Owen Horeni of Yorkville in third place. Thomas Czernwinski of Plainfield North and Conrad Saner of Downers Grove South round out the top 5. Grayson Meek of Neuqua Valley finishes the day in the top 14 with a time of 14:23, while Jesse Gudauskas finishes in the top 25, each earning All-State honors.

Plainfield North takes home the IHSA 3A boys state cross country championship

Cupial helps Downers North take home 2nd place as a team. Naperville Central’s Derek Williamson comes in 66th, securing 16th place for the Redhawks as a team. Neuqua finishes in 14th. However, it’s Plainfield North who takes home the first-place state trophy with a team score of 149. Aidan Connors finishes in 13th place for the Tigers as the team’s second All-State honoree. Jackson Truty is the top Naperville North runner in 77th.