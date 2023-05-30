Plainfield North baseball makes just enough plays to escape Naperville North in the regional semifinals

Let’s swing into the baseball regional semifinal as Naperville North holds the 6 seed as they take on always dangerous 10 seed Plainfield North Tigers. The Tigers knocked out the Huskies in last season’s regional before advancing all the way to the sectional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies get off to a good start in the bottom of the first inning with a Tanner Mally hit that just lands in fair territory for a double.

Cole Clemens looks to add insurance but Tiger first baseman Ben LeConte tosses to pitcher Kash Koslowski who makes the out at first, ending the inning.

Tigers swing away early

Plainfield North’s turn to swing away and Tyler Evans gets a base hit out to right field and gambles on second base for a double.

Then Aiden Simmons helps out as his hit takes a favorable bounce into the outfield and two runs cross the plate to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead after the second inning.

Both defenses step up to keep the game tight

Plainfield North pitcher Kash Koslowski pitches a strike just on the top of the zone and that sends Matt Sonnenschine back to the dugout.

In the fourth inning the Huskies continue to crack the bat as Jackson Prentice puts a curve on the contact and that results in a double down the left field line. That ends Koslowski’s day early, despite throwing a shutout to that point in the game.

Reliever Kyle Demay catches Sonnonschine looking once again and it’s a a big pitch for Tigers baseball to end the inning. The Huskies just can not cash in with runners in scoring position.

Huskies gamble on the basepaths does not pay off

Huskies have a runner on in the sixth inning and Max Steele rips one out to right field and that gets down for a double. However Matt Randal is trying to score and throw at home in time to get him at the plate. A huge missed opportunity leaves the base runners stranded once again as the inning comes to a close.

Overall, the pitching was on point for Huskies and Zak Sumser gets a huge punchout to keep it a two-score game.

Bottom of the seventh and again the Huskies make contact with Cole Clemens getting on base.

Jackson Prentice is the tying runner at the plate but he grounds one deep in the hole at short, but is thrown out at first for the final out and this ball game is over. Plainfield North survives and moves on to the regional final where they’ll face the underdog Plainfield East who recently took down two seeded DVC champions, Naperville Central.