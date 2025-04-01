Plainfield South baseball takes care of business against Neuqua Valley

Spring break baseball action is underway as Neuqua Valley looks to get their first win of the season as the Wildcats travel to Plainfield South. The Cougars are looking to rebound after getting swept in a double-header against Downers Grove North. Last year’s matchup saw South win 5-1 over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Cougars pounce early

Plainfield South gets going early on the mound. With a Wildcat on base, Cougar pitcher Matthew Rogers catches Kiet Truong looking for the first strikeout of the day, as South keeps the game scoreless early.

In the bottom of the first, with two runners on base for South. Cody Hogan takes off from first trying to steal second. The throw down is high allowing Hogan to slide in safely as Pablo Herrera heads home on the double steal to give the Cougars the first score of the day up 1-0.

The Wildcats respond with some base hits of their own. First Josh Repmann hits a grounder out to center field and makes it safely to first for a single.

On the next at-bat, Zach Chiz hits another ground ball to right field as Repmann makes it to third, while Chiz takes advantage of an error to move to second base, putting a pair of Wildcats in scoring position.

However, the Cougars defense steps up as Rogers gets Emmitt Briner swinging and missing for the strikeout to put South one away escaping the jam.

Following a walk from Owen Shannon, Andy Barkley grounds it to second base where Shannon gets tagged out, as South ends the half-inning by stranding three Neuqua runners.

The Cougars add to their advantage in the bottom of the second, as Cameron Kelliher hits one out to left field and gets safely to first for another single.

Now with bases loaded and Kelliher at third, a wild pitch goes off the catcher’s glove and allows Kelliher to run home to extend the Cougars lead up 2-0.

Then on the next at-bat, Jayden Perez bunts it and is tagged out at first, but is able to drive in another run in the form of Caden Pierceall to make it 3-0 Plainfield South after two.

Neuqua Valley gets the bats going

Neuqua counters with Mike Langan who hits a blast out to left field and is able to make it to second for a double to get Neuqua in scoring position.

Up next is Joe Barkley who hits a line drive to center field, good for another double as Langan motors his way home as Neuqua gets on the board down 3-1 in the third inning.

However, the Cougars offense would pounce from that point on. Kelliher drives another deep shot to right field with runners on first and second. That allows Hogan to score another run for South as they expand their lead up 4-1.

Plainfield South powers past the Wildcats

After some more walks make it 7-1, the Cougars get the bats back action as Rogers hits a pop-up to right field, that is caught for an out by Andy Barkley, but Perez takes advantage and gets home on the sac fly to make it 8-1 as the Cougars are eager to put the game away early.

Now 9-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Herrera hits a grounder to the shortstop and is tagged out at first, but Perez comes in to score from third. The Cougars add another run later in the frame, as Plainfield South baseball claims victory in five innings over Neuqua Valley by an 11-1 score. They face Bradley-Bourbonnais on Tuesday, as Neuqua travels to play in Dyersburg, Tennessee on Wednesday.

