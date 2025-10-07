Alexandra Durkin gets the big kill that sends the Wildcats to victory

Alexandra Durkin swings strongly for Neuqua Valley volleyball in a close second set! This point started the change for the Wildcat win! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Alexandra Durkin finds the opening for a Wildcat momentum shift

It’s Neuqua Valley against Metea Valley in girls volleyball, and Neuqua has won the first set. The second is a close game with the Wildcats on the bounce back after being down. We’re jumping into set 2, and both teams are tied at 20. Sienna Bialek makes a serve to Wildcat territory. Tatum Kelly passes the ball over to Alexandra Durkin, who swings strongly to the open court.

Let’s look at that again and notice how the placement makes the difference. Durkin has two blockers in front of her, but she swings strong and smart for the open spot on the court to catch defense off guard.

This point put Neuqua in front for the first time in the second set. The big momentum here led the Wildcats to win the second set and walk away with a victory.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.