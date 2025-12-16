Alexis May gets the pass to Nalia Clifford for a stellar steal in a fantastic play. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley is on their home court, facing off against Metea Valley in a girls’ basketball showdown.

The Mustangs have the ball, but when it goes loose, Alexis May secures it on defense. She hurls a great long pass to Nalia Clifford, who has a wide-open court. Clifford locks in the layup for a stellar score.

We’re going to look at that again, as May is ready and lunges at the open ball for some fast defense! Just as quickly, May sends the ball far and away in a perfect pass to Clifford, who’s all alone and ready herself to get another two on the board. That kind of teamwork won Neuqua Valley the game and won our Play of the Week.

