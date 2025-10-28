Anna Honchurak sets a new record for Waubonsie Valley

Anna Honchurak sets a new school record for Waubonsie Valley swimming in the championship competition!

It’s the Girls Swimming DVC Championship, and Waubonsie Valley’s senior swimmer Anna Honchurak sets a new school record in the 100-yard freestyle. This race is one of the shorter races of the competition, so it is intense. Despite being the runner-up in the final results, Honchurak was only behind by .3 seconds, and had a great turnaround for a stunning finish time of 52.60 seconds. This earned her a new record for Waubonsie Valley, and our Play of the Week.

