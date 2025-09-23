Ashley Jenner chips from the bunker to the pin for Metea Valley girls golf

Ashley Jenner chips a stellar shot onto the green from the bunker, at Naperbrook golf course with the sun shining on a perfect Monday afternoon. Naperville Central girls golf is here to compete against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are coming off a win against Neuqua Valley last week, while the host Redhawks fell in a tight one to Waubonsie Valley as the regular season enters the final weeks. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ashley Jenner chips and nearly hits the pin, then sinks the long putt

Metea Valley’s Ashley Jenner is recovering by hitting a nice out from the bunker and onto the green, just missing the flagstick. Jenner keeps the good times rolling by making a stellar long-distance putt, giving the Mustang another par and an overall score of 46. That tally makes the difference and helps Metea Valley come out on top, narrowly winning their matchup against Naperville Central with a score of 173-176.

