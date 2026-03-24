Benet’s Grace Timmons gets winning goal to open the season 

The lacrosse season starts with a non-conference matchup between Benet Academy and Naperville North. It’s important to both squads to start the year out on the right foot, and that showed through four periods of play. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Grace Timmons nets game-winner

With both teams tied at 9 apiece, overtime was needed to settle this one. Redwing Grace Timmons secures the win with a shot that bounces off the turf and jumps into the back of the net. This score didn’t need extra time to make it into NSW Play of the Week.

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