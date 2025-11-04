Brooklynne Brass passes perfectly, then attacks from the back row in the IHSA Regional Final

Brooklyn Brass passes perfectly, then is ready for the attack in today’s Play of the Week. We’re here at the IHSA Regional Final match between Benet Academy and West Aurora in a win-or-go-home competition. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s set 2, and the Redwings are trying to pull away. They can always rely on their seniors as Brooklynne Brass passes perfectly, then hustles down for a back row attack that blasts past the top tape to the floor, to make it a two-point lead for Benet.

Let’s see that again, as the Brass pass is nearly perfect off a big swing from the outside. Then Brass readjusts and is instantly ready to send a big swing right back over the net. She secures the point and would go on to help secure another IHSA Regional Title for Benet Academy.

