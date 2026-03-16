Colin Louden fuels Metea Valley water polo to comeback win

With the boys’ water polo season starting up, it’s anyone’s year. Lincoln-Way Central tries to correct course early in their season after a loss to Lincoln-Way West, while Metea Valley’s Colin Louden helps to keep the Mustangs in a thrilling matchup against Lincoln-Way Central. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Louden lights the lamp

With the game on the line, Louden attempts to take the lead with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and does so with his 8th goal of the night! This clutch performance from Colin Louden allows the Mustangs to hold on for the comeback victory in their home opener.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.