Devi Rao rushes the net for a stellar swing and a big point

Devi Rao rushes the net for a big point at this showdown between Waubonise Vallery and Naperville North on the Huskies’ home turf. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Devi Rao rushes and defends the net

At one doubles, representing Naperville North its freshman Makaelynn Woller-Li and junior Zannah Chien. Across the net for the Warriors are junior Chloe Cochran and sophomore Devi Rao. Cochran has the serve. Chien (CHEN) sends several lobs to the back, which are sent back by Cochran as line drive forehands from the lefty. On the third return from the Huskies, Rao rushes the net and smashes the point down.

The Warriors build a 3-0 first-set lead. When the point is in play, the rally showcases great play from both sides. It’s Rao’s reaction to the high ball that makes the difference. She was ready to strike at any moment, and when the opportunity arose, she capitalized on it for a Warrior’s point, and our play of the week.

