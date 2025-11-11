Eddie Zoeller secures state championship with penalty kick

Eddie Zoeller secures the State Championship title for the Naperville North Huskies with his first-ever varsity goal! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Eddie Zoeller secures state championship with a penalty kick

Welcome to the IHSA boys soccer 3A State championship on a cold and rainy night at Hoffman Estates, as Naperville North faces St. Laurence. It’s a great game that has led us to back-and-forth penalty kicks in overtime, with an opportunity to close it out.

It’s defenseman Eddie Zoeller on the attempt, and we have a winner. Zoeller’s kick earns the Huskies a 3-2 victory to bring home a fifth boys soccer state championship.

Let’s see the winning kick again. This is the first goal of Zoeller’s varsity career, and he finds the left corner to bring his team to victory and bring home our Play of the Week.

