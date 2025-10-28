Ishmaiah Elliott runs for 356 Yards and 6 Touchdowns

Ishmaiah Elliott runs away with a stellar performance under the Friday night lights. It’s a showdown between Waubonsie Valley and DeKalb for Friday night football, where a senior player from Waubonsie, Ishmaiah Elliott, scored six touchdowns in one night, totaling 365 yards! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ishmaiah Elliott runs 365 Yards in his final game for Waubonsie Valley

Any one of these touchdowns is a contender for play of the week, with four of them seeing Elliott running over 50 yards, but let’s take a look at the tide-turning touchdown.

The score is tied at the start of the fourth quarter, and Elliott takes another handoff on first down. The blocks are great, as he sheds a linebacker’s tackle, and it is a footrace from there. Elliott is being chased, but he’s dusting the competition, ahead by the 50-yard line, and no one is going to catch him. This is touchdown run number four and his 2nd straight touchdown he took to the house.

Warriors take the lead, and in his last game under the Friday night lights Elliott takes 365 yards and our Play of the Week.

