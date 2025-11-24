Jack Melone shows off fancy moves for his second goal of the night against the Naperville Hockey Club in the first round of competition for the Carillon Cup. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuaqua Valley Hockey is the underdog as they come off of a loss going into a showdown with the Carillon Cup defending champions, Naperville Hockey Club.

But Wildcat Jack Melone is ready to perform, scoring a goal early in the game. Here’s his second goal of the night, off a pass from Ryan Geers.

Let’s see that again! Not only is this the second goal for Melone, but the teamwork with Geers sets up an opportunity for some fancy stick handling, leading to the shot for a fantastic play. This helped carry Neuqua Valley to a 5-1 victory in a great showing!

