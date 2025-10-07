Jacob Adams delivers a perfect pass to Matias Jacobs for a goal

Perfect pass from Jacob Adams to Matias leads to Naperville Central scoring their second goal of the night, using astounding teamwork. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Perfect pass between Jacob Adams and Matias Jacobs secures a goal

Naperville Central boys soccer took on Meteav Valley from Redhawks home field.. We’re coming in to play as the Redhawks are up by one goal with under three minutes left in the half. Here’s Jacob Adams delivering a perfect pass to Matias Jacobs across the field, and Jacobs puts it into the back of the net. The Redhawks extend their lead to 2-0.

Here’s another look at the stellar teamwork that sets this play apart. Adams pass perfectly arcs right over Metea to find Jacobs, who’s ready to maneveur it into the goal. The kind of teamwork that saw Naperville Central run away with a 5-0 victory over the Metea Valley.

