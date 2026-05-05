Jake Walbert hits behind the back goal

The Valley boys lacrosse celebrates Senior Night in a tightly contested matchup against Naperville Central. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Jake Walbert gets highlight reel goal

The night got going early for the road team, as Redhawk Jake Walbert goes behind the back for the first goal of the game. This score gets a one-way ticket to the NSW play of the week.

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