Leah Wojciechowski spins and scores for Metea girls’ water polo

We’re going swimming again as Metea Valley looks for an early road win against Lincoln-Way West. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Wojciechowski spins the highlight reel goal

Mustang Leah Wojciechowski sets the tone early, with a nice spin move and shot. Take a look at the sequence again, as Wojciechowski goes 365 degrees around the defender and fires the howitzer. This goal is a splash and score for play of the week.

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