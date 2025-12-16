Leo Hobson turns a bear hug into a pin during a boys’ wrestling showdown. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s a boys’ wrestling showdown with multiple schools at the inaugural DVC Wrestling Duals.

Leo Hobson from Waubonsie Valley is having a great day with three pins, and here he starts as the victim of a bear hug, but he reacts and turns over his opponent. Hobson’s headlock seals the deal for the official to determine the outcome, which results in a pin.

That’s one way to turn it around, see it again in slow motion, and notice how Hobson doesn’t fold when he hits the ground, and instead has some fantastic moves to get himself into the headlock position and lock in that pin. Hobson’s escape from the bear hug claims our Play of the Week.

