Metea boys water polo gets win behind goal-scoring duo

We’re back to the pools as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats take on the Metea Valley Mustangs. Neuqua seeks out its first win of the season, while Metea is in search of a win of its own after losing to Lane Tech. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Viswanathan and Louden combine for victory

Despite being doubled on defense, Achutha Viswanathan finds Colin Louden in front of the net for the score. The awareness by the goal-scoring duo was pivotal to Metea, and made a splash for this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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