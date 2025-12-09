Mya Moore bowls a near-perfect game in this bowling showdown. This is a battle of the Valleys with the Waubonsie Valley Warriors and the Metea Valley Mustangs traveling to Parkside Lanes for this evening’s faceoff. The Mustangs have a chance to keep their undefeated streak alive with a road win tonight, after their victory against Willowbrook. The Warriors will have to fight to upset the Mustangs if they want to bring their undefeated streak to a halt tonight. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley battles Waubonsie Valley in a girls’ bowling matchup. The second game is being dominated by the Mustangs’ Mya Moore, who is working her way to 300, landing strike after strike for Metea.

Moore finishes strong, with a spare and is the night’s leading bowler, finishing game two with 275 points and earning a total score of 684 for a stellar showing of striking skill.

