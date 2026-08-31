Naperville North girls flag football uses razzle dazzle to earn victory

Mere Riordan and Ava Wilkey make the NSW Play of the Week look like magic in the Naperville North flag football season opener! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

A hook and lateral to paydirt

The girls flag football season is back in action, and Naperville North brought the excitement back to the gridiron in the season opener. Trailing Lake Park 6-0 in the fourth quarter, the Huskies used a little razzle dazzle to even the score. Quarterback Kendall Louthan tosses a pass to Mere Riordan, who laterals to Ava Wilkey. Wilkey weaves through a flustered Lancer defense and finds paydirt. The Play of the Week from Riordan and Wilkey sends the game to overtime, where the Huskies eventually emerged victorious 8-6.

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