Nolan Watt makes Superman save for Waubonsie boys soccer

Waubonsie Valley boys soccer goalie Nolan Watt lays out to make an incredible save on a Benet free kick.

A full extension dive

Our boys play of the week takes us to the soccer pitch where Waubonsie’s Nolan Watt steps up his game in net. Benet’s Jack Wesley is on to attempt a free kick, and Watt needs a one-handed dive to knock the ball away. Watt displays his inner Superman for the save to keep his team in the game and takes home our NSW Play of the Week!

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