Piwowar lifts Redhawks to victory with no-look goal

It’s an early-season conference matchup as the Naperville Central Redhawks visit the Neuqua Valley Wildcats for more water polo action! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Piwowar finds the air in the pool

The Redhawks look to get their fourth win in a row and do so, thanks to Braden Piwowar. His hat-trick lifts the Redhawks to an 18-10 victory. But watch this, as the Redhawks develop the play in front of the goaltender and Piwowar muscles the overhead shot for the extra insurance goal. Let’s take another look at the score, and the no-look shot soars into the goal. This score secures Piwowar the NSW Play of the Week.

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