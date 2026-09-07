Prospect claims girls cross country title at Hornet Red Devil Invite

Hinsdale Central hosts the girls’ cross country Hornet Red Devil Invite. Benet Academy, Naperville Central, and Metea Valley are the three Naperville area high schools representing on a warm and humid Saturday morning. Metea is riding high after winning the Aurora City Invite a week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Russell and Willis are in the hunt early

The sun is shining on the runners at the sound of the gun. Metea Valley, Naperville Central, and Benet merge into the pack, with Avery Hacker of Batavia leading the way at the start. Other schools, including Minooka, New Trier, Hinsdale Central, and Downers Grove South, follow along.

Entering the half-mile mark, Prospect’s Adelaide Galla is leading the race alongside Downers South’s Brynn Bartkus. They are followed by Bulldog Avery Hacker, a trio of Minooka runners, Glenbard West’s Maya Slowikowski, and New Trier’s Miriam Eynon. Not far behind are Hersey’s Alexa Izenstark and Metea Valley’s Kaylee Russell. Benet’s Ashlyn Willis is keeping pace with Naperville Central’s Lauren Quigg. Claire Lin, Nora Goode, and Madison Calvey follow behind their Redhawk teammate. Srinika Gundlapally, Kailyn-Kira Chhe, and Swara Kendale from Metea and Benet runners Sarah Read, Faye Ferrell, Clare Bremner, and Tallula McDaniel look to keep pace

The race heads up the hill

Running up the hill for mile two, Miriam Eynon and Jillian Crane are both out in front. Also in the top five are Avery Hacker, Brynn Bartkus, and Hinsdale Central’s Alexandra Furey. Hersey’s Madeline Serur is trailing behind the trio for a spot in the top 6. Minooka’s Natalie Nahs is holding on for a spot in the top 7. Downers South’s Nia Ortega and Prospect’s Adelaide Galla are keeping pace with Morgan Kohn in the top 10. Samantha Lobacz of Prospect is also running up with Hilltopper Maya Slowikowski. More runners run in line to keep pace, including Benet Academy’s Ashlyn Willis staying in the top 19 while chugging up the hill with Kaylee Russell in the next group.

Prospect digs deep for the team victory

At the finish line, New Trier’s Miriam Eynon secures the top spot with a time of 17:32. Jillian Crane crosses about 30 seconds later with a time of 17:57 flat. Finishing in the top 3 is Brynn Bartkus with a time of 18:03. Avery Hacker and Madeline Serur round out the top 5. Alexandra Furey runs into 6th place for Hinsdale Central. Natalie Nahs of Minooka finishes in 7th place, with the top 10 featuring Nia Ortega, Morgan Kohn, and Adelaide Galla. Redwing Ashlyn Willis is the top local finisher in 26th, with Kaylee Russell placing 31st. Prospect wins the event with a score of 78 over New Trier and Downers Grove South, while Naperville Central takes 11th, Metea Valley in 13th, and Benet in 15th.

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