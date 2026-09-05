Prospect football slashes Naperville Central to improve to 3-0

Naperville Central and Prospect beat the heat and played their matchup as scheduled. The Knights showcased explosive plays on offense, culminating in a 45-14 win over the Redhawks to improve to 3-0.

A cruel summer week is in effect, but Naperville Central is still playing football as the Redhawks look to jump over .500, taking on Prospect on the road. The undefeated Knights come into this contest scoring a total of 75 points in their first two games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks are going for it on the opening drive, but Prospect defender Colin Fouch leads the charge by stopping Landon Nelson, and the Knights get the ball in great field position.

Knights put on a show from the first snap

They storm right down the field, and running back Matt Donnelly marches into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Donnelly can also use his arm. He gets the pass from Jackson Cacini and then fires a cannon of a throw downfield to an open Henry Koziol. Another explosive play for the offense results in great field position once again.

Then Cacini ends the drive by finding Gordon Kemp in the corner of the end zone for six. The officials take their time but eventually rule it a touchdown, and it’s 14-0 Prospect.

In the second quarter, Cacini continues to fire shots with his arm. He targets Kemp, who is wide open, and gets brought down at the one. Donnelly punches it in on the next play to make it 21-0.

On the next possession, the Central defense, and specifically Justin Skryd, come alive as the senior drops Cancini for a big loss. The Knights hit a field goal to lead 24-0 at the half.

Prospect puts the game out of reach

In the second half, the Knights continue their slash, with Donnelly picking up a first down on the ground.

As for the pass, Cacini pump-fakes, fires to Kemp, and it’s another touchdown for the Knights. Sir Kemp and Cancini put the home team up 31-0.

Redhawks find their footing with a pair of late scores

As for the Redhawks, they want to get the goose egg off the board. Ryan Jacobson gets a promising drive started with a run right past midfield.

Later in the drive, Simon Hayes hits Mark Williams, who makes the catch for the touchdown, and the Redhawks get in the scoring column.

A few possessions later, Hayes hits Kyle Clark on the wide receiver screen, and he’ll do the rest from there. Clark turns on the afterburner running down the sideline, and he houses it from 85 yards out. However, it would be too little, too late as the Knights take the win 45-14 and improve to 3-0 while Central falls to 1-2

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