Quinn Rooney connects on a walk-off double for Benet Baseball

Benet’s Quinn Rooney enjoyed a 3/4 day at the plate against Naperville North, including this game-winning walk-off double! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Quinn Rooney walks it off for Benet Academy Baseball

The Redwings are down by one with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, and runners on first and second. Rooney lasers one deep over the right fielder’s head and into the corner! It sends Dominik Tomala in to tie, and Merrick Sullivan crosses the plate for the walk-off winner!

Let’s see this one again, as Benet allowed just two hits all game but still trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the 7th. Rooney ends a terrific day at the plate, to go along with six strikeouts across two innings on the mound!

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.