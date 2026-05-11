Baseball is on in Lisle as St. Pat’s takes on Benet Academy. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Quinn Rooney knocks an RBI triple for Benet Academy

In the bottom of the third, Quinn Rooney sends a ball into right-center field and turns on the jets as he slides safely at third. The speed and hustle rush him into this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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