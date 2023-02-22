The Warriors take down Naperville Central in girls basketball sectional semifinals

The playoff journey continues for The Warriors of Waubonsie Valley and the Redhawks of Naperville Central as they play each other in the sectional semifinals at West Aurora, where the winner plays number one seed Benet Academy on Thursday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie and Naperville Central have their way in the first quarter

Waubonsie gets going on offense as Khaliah Reid’s floater hits the backboard. However, she gets the offensive rebound and puts back the buckets.

This time Warriors’ Taylor Curry gets the pass from Lily Newton, splits Redhawk defenders, and finishes under Trinity Jones to get the foul and the basket.

For the Redhawks, it’s Trinity Jones doing it all here as she grabs the defensive rebound and takes it coast-to-coast, finishing the layup at the other end.

Central’s Erin Hackett gets in on the act. She receives the ball from Megan Norkett and drains the three-pointer. Waubonsie leads Central 14-13 after the first quarter.

Warriors stretch their lead over Redhawks

Waubonsie Valley’s Curry again leads the charge. She comes down with another offensive rebound and gets the behind-the-back layup.

The Warriors stay on the attack; this time, Reid pulls up from behind the arc and hits nothing but net for Waubonsie.

Waubonsie turns defense into offense as Garcia intercepts the pass and finishes the layup. The Warriors lead the Redhawks 34-26 at halftime.

Both teams continue to battle in the second half

The Warriors begin the second half on the attack as Danyella Mporokoso gets the cross-court pass and gets by Jones to finish the layup.

Trinity Jones doesn’t want this to be her last game, as she spins around a defender and gets the floater to-go for the and 1.

Yet, Waubonsie would continue to have answers for the Redhawks As Garcia got the kick-out pass from Lily Newton to knock down the three-pointer. The Warriors lead 52-45 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redhawks continue to battle as Callie Tumilty grabs the loose ball and goes coast to coast to finish the layup.

The Warriors, however, would close the game off as Hannah Laub gets the pass from Taylor and then hits the floater to ice the victory.

The Warriors beat the Redhawks 75-65 and they will play Benet Academy in the sectional finals on Thursday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!